Option exercised to acquire Ohio facility

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 5 October 2016 regarding

the acquisition of xperion Energy & Environment.



Effective as of today the option to acquire xperion Energy & Environment USA LLC

in Heath, Ohio has been exercised and the transaction has closed. The option

strike price was EUR 1.





For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no



Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







http://www.hexagon.no



Hexagon Composites ASA

Date: 12/19/2016 - 11:43

Hexagon Composites ASA

