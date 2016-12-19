       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Option exercised to acquire Ohio facility

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 5 October 2016 regarding
the acquisition of xperion Energy & Environment.

Effective as of today the option to acquire xperion Energy & Environment USA LLC
in Heath, Ohio has been exercised and the transaction has closed. The option
strike price was EUR 1.


For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



http://www.hexagon.no



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ãlesund


