Option exercised to acquire Ohio facility

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 5 October 2016 regarding
the acquisition of xperion Energy & Environment.
Effective as of today the option to acquire xperion Energy & Environment USA LLC
in Heath, Ohio has been exercised and the transaction has closed. The option
strike price was EUR 1.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Phone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.hexagon.no
Date: 12/19/2016 - 11:43
Language: English
News-ID 513671
Character count: 1195
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ã lesund
Number of hits: 62
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.951
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|246
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.