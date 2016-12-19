Wärtsilä to supply flexible 100 MW combined heat and power plant to Germany

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 19 December 2016 at 12 noon EET
Wärtsilä will supply a 100 MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant to Kraftwerke
Mainz-Wiesbaden AG in Germany. The Smart Power Generation power plant,
consisting of ten Wärtsilä 34SG engines running on natural gas, is scheduled to
be fully operational by the end of 2018. Wärtsilä's scope covers the
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as a 15-year service
agreement with performance guarantees. The order is included in the order book
for the fourth quarter, 2016.
"Unlike traditional CHP power plants based on coal fired units or gas turbines,
the Wärtsilä gas engines can be started and stopped without limitations within
just 2 minutes. This allows us to operate in the balancing markets, since we can
adjust the power output quickly to respond to the fluctuations in power demand
as signalled by the electricity price," says Dr. Lars Eigenmann, CEO at
Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG.
Dr. Eigenmann further explains that the unique operational flexibility
represented by the Wärtsilä engines offers Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden a
completely new way of operating their power generation units profitably. "With
flexible capacity like this, we have the chance to operate successfully at those
times of the day in Germany when there is no solar or wind power available. We
can start and stop several times a day, and sell the power to the European
wholesale markets."
As part of the German climate action plan, the country has committed to
increasing the share of electricity produced by CHP power plants to 25% of the
total electricity production by 2025. To meet this target, the renewed CHP Act
favours flexible and environmentally-friendly CHP power plants that can operate
in the balancing markets, while at the same time generating heat for the
community.
This new highly efficient CHP power plant, Wärtsilä's first of this size in
Germany, will provide 100 MW electrical power, and up to 96 MW of heating power
to the citizens of Mainz in the heart of Europe, where the local district
heating network delivers heat to about 40,000 households. The new plant can
reach a total efficiency of 90 percent. It utilises fuel in the most efficient
way which in turn helps to reduce emissions.
Upon completion of the power plant, the Mainz-Wiesbaden area will be undergoing
a transition from a traditional power and heat generation system to a modern,
agile, low-carbon system utilizing green energy assets to the full.
"This project supports Germany's development towards a low carbon economy. With
our dynamic district heating solution, Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden can improve
the total efficiency of its portfolio by approximately 5-10 percent," says
Christer Strandvall, Regional Director at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.
"Wärtsilä has a strong service network in Germany and we are looking forward to
supporting this long-term partnership with our competent and experienced
professionals," explains Thomas Becker, Managing Director of Wärtsilä
Deutschland GmbH.
Wärtsilä's installed capacity of CHP plants totals approximately 11 GW. The
company's total installed power generation capacity is over 60GW in 176
countries.
Frank Kettig
Business Development Manager
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +49 1704124474
frank.kettig(at)wartsila.com
Jukka-Pekka Niemi
General Manager, Marketing
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions
Tel: +358 50 465 2805
jukka-pekka.niemi(at)wartsila.com
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief
Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global supplier of ultra-flexible power
plants of up to 600 MW operating on various gaseous and liquid fuels. Our
portfolio includes unique solutions for baseload, peaking, reserve and load-
following power generation, as well as for balancing intermittent renewable
energy. Wärtsilä Energy Solutions also provides utility-scale solar PV power
plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. As of 2016, Wärtsilä
has 60 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.
www.smartpowergeneration.com
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and
economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.
In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800
employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70
countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com
Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG
The employees of Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG have ensured that there is a
reliable supply of electricity, steam and district heating in the Mainz-
Wiesbaden metropolitan area since 1931. KMW can boast many years of experience
in the operation of large power plants.
Since 2001, the company, which is half-owned by Mainzer Stadtwerke AG and half
by ESWE Versorgungs AG, has had one of the most efficient CCGT power plants in
the world. The capacity of this plant is approximately 400 MW. The excellent
electrical efficiency of close to 60 percent can be increased to well over 70
percent fuel efficiency through environmentally-friendly combined heat and power
generation. Also on the Ingelheimer Aue is the 350 MW gas combi block. In order
to exploit the synergies of the site, the neighbouring waste incineration plant
belonging to Entsorgungsgesellschaft Mainz mbH (EGM) was connected to the CCGT
after its completion to ensure maximum energy and economic efficiency. In
addition to conventional power generation, KMW AG has developed other key
business areas in recent years, including renewable energy, energy management,
power plant services and district heat generation.
www.kmw-ag.de
