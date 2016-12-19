Wärtsilä to supply flexible 100 MW combined heat and power plant to Germany

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 19 December 2016 at 12 noon EET



Wärtsilä will supply a 100 MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant to Kraftwerke

Mainz-Wiesbaden AG in Germany. The Smart Power Generation power plant,

consisting of ten Wärtsilä 34SG engines running on natural gas, is scheduled to

be fully operational by the end of 2018. Wärtsilä's scope covers the

engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as a 15-year service

agreement with performance guarantees. The order is included in the order book

for the fourth quarter, 2016.



"Unlike traditional CHP power plants based on coal fired units or gas turbines,

the Wärtsilä gas engines can be started and stopped without limitations within

just 2 minutes. This allows us to operate in the balancing markets, since we can

adjust the power output quickly to respond to the fluctuations in power demand

as signalled by the electricity price," says Dr. Lars Eigenmann, CEO at

Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG.



Dr. Eigenmann further explains that the unique operational flexibility

represented by the Wärtsilä engines offers Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden a

completely new way of operating their power generation units profitably. "With

flexible capacity like this, we have the chance to operate successfully at those

times of the day in Germany when there is no solar or wind power available. We

can start and stop several times a day, and sell the power to the European

wholesale markets."



As part of the German climate action plan, the country has committed to

increasing the share of electricity produced by CHP power plants to 25% of the

total electricity production by 2025. To meet this target, the renewed CHP Act

favours flexible and environmentally-friendly CHP power plants that can operate

in the balancing markets, while at the same time generating heat for the



community.



This new highly efficient CHP power plant, Wärtsilä's first of this size in

Germany, will provide 100 MW electrical power, and up to 96 MW of heating power

to the citizens of Mainz in the heart of Europe, where the local district

heating network delivers heat to about 40,000 households. The new plant can

reach a total efficiency of 90 percent. It utilises fuel in the most efficient

way which in turn helps to reduce emissions.



Upon completion of the power plant, the Mainz-Wiesbaden area will be undergoing

a transition from a traditional power and heat generation system to a modern,

agile, low-carbon system utilizing green energy assets to the full.



"This project supports Germany's development towards a low carbon economy. With

our dynamic district heating solution, Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden can improve

the total efficiency of its portfolio by approximately 5-10 percent," says

Christer Strandvall, Regional Director at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.



"Wärtsilä has a strong service network in Germany and we are looking forward to

supporting this long-term partnership with our competent and experienced

professionals," explains Thomas Becker, Managing Director of Wärtsilä

Deutschland GmbH.



Wärtsilä's installed capacity of CHP plants totals approximately 11 GW. The

company's total installed power generation capacity is over 60GW in 176

countries.







Image 1

Caption: Contract signing ceremony. People in the image from left to right: Mr.

Frank Kettig, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions; Mr.

Thomas Becker, Managing Director, Wärtsilä Deutschland; Mr. Melle Kruisdijk,

Area Vice President, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions; Dr. Lars Eigenmann, CEO,

Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG; Mr. Stephan Krome, Board Member, Kraftwerke

Mainz-Wiesbaden AG



Image 2

Caption: Artistic illustration of the new 100 MW CHP power plant









Links:



Wärtsilä's technical guide for a flexible CHP plant

Dynamic District Heating solution article

IEA's combustion engine opinion in enabling green energy

Wärtsilä's guaranteed asset performance solution











Frank Kettig

Business Development Manager

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +49 1704124474

frank.kettig(at)wartsila.com



Jukka-Pekka Niemi

General Manager, Marketing

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 50 465 2805

jukka-pekka.niemi(at)wartsila.com







Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global supplier of ultra-flexible power

plants of up to 600 MW operating on various gaseous and liquid fuels. Our

portfolio includes unique solutions for baseload, peaking, reserve and load-

following power generation, as well as for balancing intermittent renewable

energy. Wärtsilä Energy Solutions also provides utility-scale solar PV power

plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. As of 2016, Wärtsilä

has 60 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com







Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle

solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable

innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and

economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800

employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70

countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com







Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG

The employees of Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG have ensured that there is a

reliable supply of electricity, steam and district heating in the Mainz-

Wiesbaden metropolitan area since 1931. KMW can boast many years of experience

in the operation of large power plants.



Since 2001, the company, which is half-owned by Mainzer Stadtwerke AG and half

by ESWE Versorgungs AG, has had one of the most efficient CCGT power plants in

the world. The capacity of this plant is approximately 400 MW. The excellent

electrical efficiency of close to 60 percent can be increased to well over 70

percent fuel efficiency through environmentally-friendly combined heat and power

generation. Also on the Ingelheimer Aue is the 350 MW gas combi block. In order

to exploit the synergies of the site, the neighbouring waste incineration plant

belonging to Entsorgungsgesellschaft Mainz mbH (EGM) was connected to the CCGT

after its completion to ensure maximum energy and economic efficiency. In

addition to conventional power generation, KMW AG has developed other key

business areas in recent years, including renewable energy, energy management,

power plant services and district heat generation.

www.kmw-ag.de









KMW_02_light grey:

http://hugin.info/131481/R/2066277/775716.jpg



P1080743:

http://hugin.info/131481/R/2066277/775715.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wartsila.com



PressRelease by

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 513672

Character count: 8008

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease