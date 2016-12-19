Net Insight AB: Net Insight receives significant order from existing North American service provider

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and
resource scheduling, today announces a significant order from an existing North
American service provider.
The existing customer is expanding its network reach in North America. Net
Insight and the customer has a long-term partnership since many years back.
The order value exceeds SEK 13 million and is expected to be shipped before the
year-end of 2016.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,
fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net
Thomas Bergström, CFO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,
thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net
This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00
CET on December 19, 2016.
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Net Insight receives significant order:
http://hugin.info/130084/R/2066304/775717.pdf
