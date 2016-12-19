Celebrate an Anniversary by Chartering a River Cruise

From wine tours to opera cruises and cycling getaways, chartering your own private hotel barge is a great way to celebrate an important event in your life.

(firmenpresse) - From landmark birthdays to special occasions and anniversaries, it can be difficult to plan something really special which will give you the opportunity to spend a good amount of quality time with the people you want to celebrate with.



If youve been struggling to think of something to do to celebrate an important date that will include your friends or family and keep everyone entertained, you should seriously consider hiring a luxury barge for a river cruise.



Of course, this is a celebration so a short trip up and down a local waterway just wont do. For a real memory of a lifetime experience, try combining a luxury river cruise with a trip abroad and, while youre at it, why not throw in a chance to learn more about something you really love  whether opera or wine tours through France or Italy, or cycling along the banks of the Loire.



At European Waterways we will arrange a private cruise aboard a luxury barge through some of the most fascinating areas of France and Italy just for you. While on board youll have the chance to sample gourmet local cuisine, drink excellent local wines and learn a bit more about the countryside youre travelling through.



Our range of luxury barges means that you can charter a vessel for just a select few of your friends and family or a much larger group, with boats which accommodate as few as four passengers or as many as 20. You can relax, knowing youre in the hands of experts with a trained captain, gourmet chef and tour guide all on hand to ensure your celebrations are everything you hoped for.



Celebrate with a Wine Appreciation Cruise



Our wine tours, through the waterways of some of France and Italys most famous wine regions, combine the relaxed atmosphere of a river cruise with a fascinating insight into the regions winemaking history.



Travel through Burgundy, Bordeaux, the Loire Valley or the beautiful Languedoc-Roussillon regions, where you can stop off to tour the local vineyards, meet the winemakers and, of course, taste some of the fabulous wines.





The perfect celebratory experience for anyone with a love of wine, tours will also include the famous sights and cuisine of the area you choose to explore. That way youll leave with a deeper understanding, not just of the wine produced there, but of the region itself.



Drink in the Culture of Italy with an Opera Cruise



Those who prefer cities and culture to vineyards and winemaking could celebrate their special date with a chartered cruise aboard European Waterways La Bella Vita as it meanders its way through northern Italy from Venice to Mantua. Opera lovers will adore stopping off at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice and the Arena di Verona, ending up at the enchanting Teatro Bibiena in Mantua.



A knowledgeable guide will keep you informed about all the music, composers and towns you will encounter along the way, while you and your guests enjoy drinking the local wine and eating some delicious Italian food.



Share an Active Cycling Cruise with Friends



If you and your group like exploring under your own steam then a cycling cruise in the Loire Valley or Burgundy could make a great celebratory trip away for you and your friends. Travel from location to location on a gentle barge and then take to your bicycle, accompanied by one of our guides, to forge a closer connection to the region youre travelling through.



Whatever the fitness level of your group, our guides will create a tour specifically for you, so that you can explore at your own pace with your friends or family at your side.



A special event calls for a special celebration and nothing could be more special than spending time together with the people you love, doing the things you all really enjoy.





