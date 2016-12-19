Sustainable living: fleetster offers innovative carsharing for modern blocks of flats

Ecological building materials, passive-house standards, solar energy, green facades  an increasing number of architects, builders and city planners prescribe to the idea of optimizing resources and promoting sustainable construction. People who live consciously also want to do the same with their mobility. In modern living arrangements, tenants and owners have often longed to move towards e-mobility and sharing even cars with their neighbors. In an ideal scenario, you dont even need to own a car anymore!

Tending to your need for sustainable mobility, fleetster offers tailor-made carsharing concepts.

What we do: We advise architects, cooperatives and city developers with the aim of creating an individual carsharing model that suits their specific projects. We help choosing the number and type of carsharing vehicles, financing solutions, based on the needs and numbers of users.

As the market leader in the development of innovative carsharing software, we guarantee an extremely easy and comfortable booking process. Additionally, fleetster offers all the tools that make the usage and management of carsharing vehicles effective and pleasurable.

This is how it works: The vehicle pool is easily booked through the fleetster app, which runs on every mobile phone or tablet (as well as on laptops and computers). The reservation, driving and return of the vehicles is simple and there is no hassle for the users. With the fleetster software, the vehicle pool administrator always has an overview of all bookings, the distances travelled and the conditions of the cars. Any troubles are reported immediately.

The keys belonging to the pool vehicles can be stored in an automatic cabinet that can be placed in any community area or in our fleetster carsharing-kit directly in the vehicle. The keyboxes can be opened with a PIN code or, when using a carsharing-kit, the cars can be opened by the user via the app. We also have the solution for billing the trips! If desired, every single trip can be debited immediately. Furthermore, if electric cars are to be used, fleetster has the features which guarantee a smooth usage and charging of the eVehicles.



fleetster is as individual as the needs of its users. Modern mobility can be incredible smart! Please dont hesitate to contact us for an individual free demo!

Wolfgang Weiss | Head of Sales | wolfgang.weiss(at)fleetster.de | +49 89 125 010 212 | www.fleetster.net





http://www.fleetster.net



