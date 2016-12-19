       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


REMINDER - Reaching Passive Candidates: MightyRecruiter Webinar to Share Employer Branding Strategies for 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 --

a new easy to use, all-in-one solution that transforms a company's recruiting processes, and Tanya Bourque, CEO of

Will present the complimentary webinar,

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. MST/12:00 p.m. PST)

Registration details are available at:

At a time when competition for top talent has never been greater, the companies that can market themselves to passive candidates -- those individuals not actively looking for a job change but open to new opportunities -- will have a significant advantage. But in order to stand out and attract and engage those passive candidates, reworking the employer brand is essential.

During this webinar, Tanya Bourque, CEO of staffing firm OpExpert and a recruiting technology enthusiast, will show how easy it can be to leverage your company's employer branding, reach out to passive candidates and get the most from the recruitment marketing budget in the year ahead. Bourque will share proven branding tactics to promote an employer brand, tips to create effective email marketing materials that candidates will actually read and advice on how to best promote open jobs. In addition, attendees will learn why employee referrals are so important in recruiting passive candidates and how they can save both time and money with effective sourcing and recruiting tools.

HR leaders, hiring managers, recruiters and talent acquisition professionals interested in learning how they can start off 2017 with a powerful employer brand that will help attract talented passive candidates are encouraged to attend this session. Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at: .



