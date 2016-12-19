Murder mystery dinner theater company will hold two New Years Eve shows in Dallas
(firmenpresse) - Keith & Margos Murder Mystery Texas will hold their 26th annual New Years Eve celebration at two different venues in Dallas, Texas this December 31. Each event will be held from 8:30 PM to 1:00 AM, the murder mystery dinner theater company announced.
One of the New Years Eve events, titled Keith & Margos Murder Mystery Midnight Madness, will be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West. The announcement for the event included directions to the venue that indicated the hotel sits one exit west of Stemmons Freeway in North Dallas. The price of the event, according to the information provided by Murder Mystery Texas , is listed at $129.00 per person. This amount is further stated to be inclusive of the murder mystery show itself, dinner, dancing, tax and gratuitieswith the total being non-refundable. For another $130, interested parties are able to book a double occupancy required guest room and breakfast for two at the hotel. The dress code for the event was announced to range from suit and tie/cocktail dress up to tuxedos and evening gowns. http://www.murdermysterytexas.com/dallas/nye-omni-park-west/
The second New Years Eve event, titled Keith & Margos Foul Play at Fair Park on New Years Eve, will be held at the Old Mill Inn Restaurant at Fair Park. The price for the second event is also $129.00 per person and, like the event at the Omni Dallas Hotel, is inclusive of an hors doeuvres reception, three course dinner, drink ticket, midnight champagne toast, comedy murder mystery show, professional actors embedded into the attendee milieu, a DJ playing a variety of dance music as well as prizes, party favors and a balloon drop. Gratuities are also included in the price. Both murder mystery New Years Eve dinners are able to accommodate vegetarian meal requests with 48 hours notice. The dress code for the Fair Park location is listed to be suit and tie/cocktail hour attire. Beyond the drink ticket included in the price of admission for both events, a cash bar will be available at each event. Details concerning the New Years Eve Galas can be found at http://murdermysterytexas.com/types-of-mysteries/new-years/
Both events are advertised by Murder Mystery Texas to be rated PG-13. For more information about each event, customers may visit the website for Murder Mystery Texas or call the phone number provided below. In addition to the main website for Murder Mystery Texas, which includes general information about the entertainment company, links to the two specific New Years Eve events have also been provided below. http://murdermysterytexas.com/new-years-eve-at-fair-park
Contact:
Murder Mystery Texas
Address: 6304 Inssbrooke Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Phone: 972.263.5178
Email: robert(at)murdermysterytexas.com
Website: http://www.murdermysterytexas.com
