Wind XI Project Adds Up to 2,000 Megawatts of New Wind Power in Iowa, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- accounts for about 35% of all the electricity generated in Iowa, and that percentage is poised to surge after MidAmerican Energy Company (Des Moines, Iowa) received regulatory approval to add up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity to its resource portfolio. The utility's Wind XI windfarm, with total investment value (TIV) of about $3.6 billion, will be built in stages and in several locations in Iowa over the next few years.

