IDT Launches Industry's Highest Efficiency 15W Turnkey Wireless Power Reference Kit

The Ease-of-Use Reference Design Kit is Certified to WPC Qi 1.2.2 and Delivers Record 87 Percent Efficiency

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced a high-efficiency 15W wireless power reference design kit, delivering the same ease of use and product support collateral that have become the hallmark of the Company's wireless power kits. Supporting the latest Wireless Power Consortium Qi 1.2.2 specification, the new kit's compact wireless power transmitter and receiver operate at 87 percent efficiency, an industry best that rivals the performance of wired solutions and translates to reduced power dissipation and heat - resulting in faster battery charging times.

With this latest 15W kit, IDT now presents an off-the-shelf covering the range 1 to 15 Watts. The 15W kit is ideal for infrastructure that can benefit from higher power transfer -- places like the home, office or cafe -- as well as tablets, industrial portable scanners, Bluetooth speakers and mobile accessories such as charging pads, smartphone sleeves and cases.

"Wireless power has crossed the technology adoption chasm and is becoming a standard feature for innovative electronic products. At IDT, we like to view life from the other side of the chasm; this highly efficient 15W kit is our latest offering to simplify the integration of this technology in new and existing applications," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "Our wireless power chips are in products from many of the world's most respected brands, and now, with our full complement of kits, companies of all sizes have an easy path to offer their customers the benefits inherent in wireless power."

Wireless power provides convenience by removing the need for charging cables, which are prone to getting lost, misplaced or broken. The technology also enables water- and dust-proofing protection for electronics and eliminates the problem of worn-out or damaged mechanical charging ports. Previously, IDT introduced wireless power kits for designs targeting 1-3W and 5W.

The new kit features the IDT® transmitter and receiver, flexible ARM-based devices that deliver fast charging capabilities combined with the industry's highest level of integration. Similar to its predecessors, the 15W kit enables immediate prototyping, allowing engineers to incorporate wireless charging capabilities into their designs in a matter of hours. The kit offers an optimized thermal design and seamless integration with the drop-in reference layout provided.

The kit's layout module enables direct instantiation on to a system board, while an optimized and fully tested BOM takes the guesswork out of component selection. An extensive digital library of collateral eliminates traditional design and support barriers regardless of application volume. Support materials include user manuals, layout guides, layout instantiation modules, schematics, bill-of-materials (BOM), Gerber files, and more.

At CES next month in Las Vegas, IDT will present "a view from the other side of the chasm" by demonstrating the latest in wireless power product and technology. Visit the IDT booth at Sands Halls A-D 40736.

Pricing and Availability

The new wireless power kit containing the transmitter, receiver and additional coils is available now at a suggested retail price $325 (for transmitter and receiver) and can be ordered directly from participating distribution partners. Free samples are available for approved customers.

For more information, visit the IDT website at .

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , , YouTube and Google+.

© 2016, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



IDT Press Contact:

Dean Solov

Public Relations Manager

(408) 284-2608





More information:

http://www.idt.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 12:26

Language: English

News-ID 513692

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease