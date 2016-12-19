2016 a Year of Innovation and Continued Growth for MasterControl

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- MasterControl, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) and quality and compliance consulting services, has experienced a stellar year in terms of company growth and customer success and delivering new advancements to the market.

"If I had to categorize the scope of 2016 for MasterControl, I would call it a year of innovation," said Matt Lowe, executive vice president of MasterControl. "MasterControl equips companies with the solutions they need to streamline quality and other business processes to improve productivity across the enterprise, ensure compliance and accelerate time to market. We have released a number of software advancements that position MasterControl as an industry leader characterized by excellent service, superior sophistication in our offerings, and ongoing innovation."

Of the dozens of advancements MasterControl made this year, the following are three highlights:

In May, MasterControl set an industry benchmark with the introduction of a new intuitive user interface for version 11.5 of its EQMS to empower highly regulated companies to streamline and manage quality, compliance and regulations.

In August, MasterControl was the first company to offer Transfer Performance Qualification (TPQ). It simplifies the PQ portion of software validation, required by the FDA and other regulatory bodies.

In November, MasterControl launched version 11.6 of its EQMS. This upgrade included a new real-time document collaboration option, an updated supplier module hub, SAML-compatible single sign-on (SSO) tools, enhanced drag-and-drop functionality, and many more exciting new features.

With a worldwide customer base consisting of more than 1,000 large and mid-tier life science and other regulated organizations, MasterControl achieved significant market expansion with small-tier regulated companies. The company's strong relationships with global regulatory bodies continued to instill customer confidence, which contributed to consistent annual growth.

MasterControl also updated its partner certification program that has increased the partner commitment to MasterControl and vice versa. It has improved the collaboration between both parties and has given partners a path to improve their product and industry knowledge while obtaining the resources they need to acquire new customers and increase their revenue stream.

Lowe said, "MasterControl is grateful to our customers, partners and employees for the collaborative efforts to drive quality management, compliance and business process efficiency forward in the life sciences and other highly regulated industries."

MasterControl produces software solutions that enable regulated companies to get their products to market faster, while reducing overall costs and increasing internal efficiency. MasterControl securely manages a company's critical information throughout the entire product lifecycle. MasterControl software is known for being easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. MasterControl solutions include quality management, document management, product lifecycle management, audit management, training management, document control, bill of materials, supplier management, submissions document management, and more. Supported by a comprehensive array of services based on industry best practices, MasterControl software provides our customers with a complete information management solution across the entire enterprise. For more information about MasterControl, visit , or call: 800-825-9117 (U.S.); +44 (0) 1256 325 949 (Europe); 81 (3) 5422 6665 (Japan); or +61 (3) 9717 9727 (Australia).

Tim Rush



Springboard5

801-208-1100





More information:

http://www.mastercontrol.com



PressRelease by

MasterControl

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 513759

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MasterControl

Stadt: SALT LAKE CITY, UT





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease