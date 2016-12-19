Powerful Marketing Platform and Strong Clinical Trials Results Boost Revenues for Innovus, Says CEO Bassam Damaj

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- , an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today released an interview with , CEO of , Inc. (OTCQB: INNV), a pharmaceutical company that is achieving major increases in revenue.

In the , Dr. Damaj describes Innovus's successful strategy of marketing over-the-counter and consumer pharmaceuticals and supplements that offer real benefits to patients and consumers. The products are aimed at a wide range of men's and women's health issues, including female arousal, premature ejaculation, sperm quality, and bladder control-along with respiratory diseases.

What sets Innovus apart from its competitors "are the strong clinical trials behind the products, their safety, and the relatively strong patent positions," Dr. Damaj explains.

For example, two placebo-controlled, double-blinded U.S. clinical trials showed that Innovus' product increases sexual desire and arousal in women, compared to placebo.

Similarly, a U.S. clinical use survey study of Innovus' product showed major increases in erection hardness, sexual desire, and overall satisfaction. Vesele® contains the amino acids L-Citrulline and L-Arginine, as well as a patented perine extract called BioPerine®. "These ingredients combine to increase nitric oxide production and enable healthy blood flow throughout the body," Dr. Damaj explains. That blood flow is expected to boost brain function as well as sexual performance.

Innovus' other products include , for overall male reproductive health and sperm quality, and  for bladder health. Expected on the market in 2017 will be FlutiCare if approved by the FDA, an OTC nasal spray to relieve allergy symptoms.

To sell these products, Innovus has created a powerful marketing strategy. "Our Beyond Human Sales and Marketing Platform is a giant print media and online network reaching between 20-30 million people on a monthly basis in the U.S," Dr. Damaj says. "In addition, we have a very large number of online email subscribers, pushing the total number of current subscribers to about 1.8 million people."

The combination of effective products and strong marketing has caused Innovus' revenue to climb to a in the third quarter. Revenue for all of 2016 is expected to be $5 million, and to jump to $15 million in 2017 with projected profitability.

"The clear majority of micro-cap pharmaceutical companies are years away from meaningful revenue," says Dr. Damaj. "But Innovus Pharmaceuticals is a notable exception to the rule with rapidly growing revenue and a robust pipeline."

Image Available:

Contact:



Bud Wayne

Editorial Executive

CEOCFO Magazine

570-851-1745





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092567



PressRelease by

CEOCFO Magazine

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 513760

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CEOCFO Magazine

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease