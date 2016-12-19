NovaBay's Avenova Brings Quick Relief to Children Suffering from Eye Conditions, Writes Steven J. Lichtenstein, M.D.

An internationally recognized expert on pediatric ophthalmology, Dr. Steven J. Lichtenstein sees Avenova as an important advance in the treatment of children's eye conditions

(firmenpresse) - PEORIA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- The announced today that one of its top ophthalmologists, Steven J. Lichtenstein, M.D, has written an article [] describing an important new advance, Avenova from NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NBY), for the management of children's eye conditions.

"When we think of often-painful eye conditions like blepharitis and dry eye, we usually assume that the patients are adults," Dr. Lichtenstein writes. "But that's not true. I see a surprising number of children who are suffering from these conditions."

Some have , where bacteria on the eyelids contribute to inflammation, pain, and a crusty build-up of debris on the eyelids. Others suffer from blockages of small glands near the eyelid margin, called meibomian glands. The blockage can cause dry eye, inflammation, discomfort or even small painful bumps called .

"In fact, children can be especially at risk for these conditions," Dr. Lichtenstein writes. That's because these problems are caused or exacerbated by bacteria and tiny parasitic mites that live on the eyelids -- and children may add to the microbial populations by rubbing their eyes or failing to wash their faces frequently.

"Doctors used to treat these young patients with warm compresses, antibiotics, or steroids," Dr. Lichtenstein explains. "But none of these is ideal," he writes. The warm compresses typically bring only temporary relief, while steroids and antibiotics have significant side effects that are often more worrisome in children than in adults.

"Now, there's a more effective and safer approach," he writes. It is an eyelid hygiene product called ® with Neutrox from . Dr. Lichtenstein explains that Avenova contains pure hypochlorous acid (Neutrox). Neutrox kills bacteria and prevents the proliferation of mites. That directly fights the underlying cause of blepharitis, meibomian gland blockage, and other problems -- and is completely safe.

"I've had great results using twice-daily wipes with Avenova for children with blepharitis and other conditions," Dr. Lichtenstein writes. The approach quickly reduces inflammation, pain, and other problems. Children also say that Avenova feels refreshing and brings quick relief, and parents like the fact that Avenova is easy to apply to children's lids.

"Avenova has become first line therapy for my young patients," Dr. Lichtenstein concludes.

In addition to his private practice at the Illinois Eye Center, Steven J. Lichtenstein, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.O. is an Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, and Medical Director of Pediatric Ophthalmology at Children's Hospital of Illinois.

