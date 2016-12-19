Visa, Nestle, Heineken and Other Leading Brands Plug Into SocialCode for Paid Social, Video and Intelligence

SocialCode Offers Partner Brands New Level Of Transparency

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- At a time when CEOs and CMOs are striving for greater control and transparency over their marketing investments and partner relationships, SocialCode stands out as a solution. This is happening as social, mobile and video media platforms are creating more data, complexities and opportunities for brand marketers to navigate.

SocialCode, a technology and insights company that provides tools and manages digital advertising for leading brands, today announced its Code of Success, a new contractual blueprint for its strategic brand partnerships. Redefining the definition of a brand-partner relationship, it codifies SocialCode's longstanding principles around service excellence, expertise, transparency and accountability.

Leading brands are choosing to partner with SocialCode, and recent ones include global brands like Heineken, Nestlé Purina and Visa, as well as emerging brands like SolarCity.

"SocialCode's access to platforms and partnership approach drive measurable results for Purina," said Rick Spiekermann, Director Digital & Social Marketing, Nestlé Purina. "Their strategic leadership has built a robust learning agenda across our portfolio proven to improve performance."

"We wanted to work with a partner that understands our core business objectives and how paid social can be leveraged in a strategic and cohesive way to drive those objectives," said Gedioen Aloula, VP, Head of US Consumer Marketing, Visa. "With SocialCode, we're building better, more holistic plans that provide rich data and measurable results, allowing us to understand and maximize paid social's impact on our business."

"The beer drinking experience is social by design, and our teams are constantly searching for new ways to connect with our consumers in a way that feels authentic and relevant," said Betsy Paynter, Media Director at HEINEKEN USA. "Having a team plugged into the major media platforms day and night and injecting best practices enables us to be smarter, more nimble and perform at our best."

"Social data are changing the way brands go to market by delivering audience scale and real-time insight into what is working," said SocialCode CEO Laura O'Shaughnessy. "In a data-driven world, brand leaders can only succeed if their marketing partnerships are completely transparent in data, method and pricing. These principles have always reflected the way we do business, and now we are elevating them as the foundation of our brand partnerships."

SocialCode is a leader in providing brands expertise and centralized access to the fastest growing social, mobile and video advertising platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube. These growing platforms reach the most people in the most effective and efficient way, and with the most data to support marketers' customer relationships. SocialCode provides brands complete access to performance data and insights around planning, audiences, campaigns, performance and more -- via software tools, custom reports, data integration and APIs.

SocialCode is a technology and insights company that provides tools and manages digital advertising for the world's leading consumer brands. SocialCode decodes human needs to deliver actionable insights from consumer data on advertising platforms like Facebook®, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. SocialCode is the only major social marketing platform that combines automation with a strategic solutions group. That's why marketers like Heineken®, Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser, and Visa trust SocialCode to know what to do now and what to do next. Visit to learn more.

