Durable linking elements in demand

Angle joints made from corrosion-resistant materials offer increased service lives even in the toughest environments

(PresseBox) - Guide elements of proven reliability, such as angle joints, are being asked to fulfil a growing range of important functions, including in aggressive environments. Special material combinations are needed in order to withstand these harsh conditions reliably during long-term use.

mbo Osswald is a specialist in this field and can offer the ideal solution: Joints and individual parts made from material 1.4305 (B.S. 303S22, Aisi 303) or material 1.4404 (B.S. 316S11, Aisi 316L). Naturally, the snap rings and circlips installed in the joint are also manufactured from stainless steel. Only thanks to this combination can users benefit from an extended product service life and avoid increased maintenance work, or even total component failure.

Angle joints according to DIN 71802 are available with right-hand threads, left-hand threads or fine threads in the sizes M4 to M16. The same applies to our ball sockets manufactured according to DIN 71805 or our ball studs manufactured in compliance with DIN 71803. If the parts are also exposed to dust or dirt then special versions with sealing caps are available to protect against contamination and ensure continued part movement.

The axial joint, a 180° variant of the standard angle joints, is particularly well suited for linear applications.

Customers greatly appreciate the fact that a wide range of many different variants is available from stock.

Naturally, all the parts combinations are also available as individual parts.

If none of the standard variants meets the specific requirements, mbo Osswald's experts will work with the customer to develop an application-specific solution.

