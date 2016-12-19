The Mothertruckers Female Truck Drivers Club

Women drivers play a vital role in transport companies across the UK and have banded together to form the Mothertruckers female truck drivers club

(firmenpresse) - It wasnt so long ago that female truck drivers were something of a rarity on British roads. But not anymore! With the ever increasing need for fresh blood in the logistics industry, growing opportunities for women across the spectrum and the breaking down of gender barriers, female drivers are a common sight taking up the load (pun intended).



The Mothertruckers Lady Drivers Club



As the name implies, this is a group founded by female truck drivers, for female truck drivers. The club has been a big hit with the feminine element of the transport industry (whether or not this is due to the Channel 4 documentary Mothertruckers that aired in 2012, I dont know); it already has a membership of well over 700 and is growing fast.



Since its founding, the club has organised a number of yearly activities and has become a powerful force in the fundraising world. But, first and foremost, the club exists for its members.



Why Female Truck Drivers Should Join the Club



One of the big benefits of joining the Mothertruckers is that youre part of a group that understands what you, as a lady truck driver, has to go through to do your job. The club provides a forum (via its Facebook page) for female drivers to share experiences, get advice from the people who really understand what they have to contend with and stay updated about the many different activities and benefits offered by the club.



Apart from acting as a support group, the club also offers its members other, more material benefits:



Mother trucker T-shirts, hoodies and polos at cost price

Truck-related paraphernalia for the kids

Discounted catering services (Peterborough area)

Free no-fault legal expense insurance  not just for trucks and truckers but also cars, motorbikes and all family members

Free legal advice

Discounts on HGV training

10% discount on CPC and DCPC training

Club discount on all White Diamond Detail products





Club activities



This female truck drivers club also has plenty of activities and charity work to keep members busy when theyre not behind the wheel.



Every year they have a Club Camp Out at the Kustom Kulture Blastoff at the Lincolnshire Showgrounds, so put 2-3 September 2017 in your diaries. The Blastoff, which is lively and colourful event in its own right, includes hot rods and bikes, which are a favourite amongst many truckers.



The Mothertruckers also organise weekend breaks and regular Kids Club Weekends for members. Not long ago, they had a great time in Blackpool  see the pictures on their website.



Mothertrucker Charities



The group encourages its members to take part in charity drives like the Race for Life for cancer research, which is being held at many locations across the UK. It sees the active participation of Mothertrucker members including Wendy Priestley, Emma Sayers, Lisa Walker, Jemma Howdle, Vikki Marie Gaynor and many more. The club is also involved in funding the Professional Drivers Foundation, which was established in 2009 and helps drivers and their families.

Joining the Mothertruckers is easy: log into Facebook and search for mothertruckers lady truckers club. Its as simple as that!





http://haulageexchange.co.uk/solutions/haulage-companies



