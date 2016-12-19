Constellation Brands Completes Sale of Canadian Wine Business

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B),
a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has completed the
sale of its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the
largest single-profession pension plan in Canada. The transaction, which
includes Canadian wine brands such as Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin, wineries,
vineyards, offices, facilities, and Wine Rack retail stores, is valued at
approximately C$1.03 billion. The company received cash proceeds, net of
repayment of outstanding debt, of approximately C$765 million, subject to post-
closing adjustments. The sale of the Canadian wine business aligns with the
company's focus on driving higher growth, higher-margin business activities, and
its capital allocation strategy, which includes returning value to shareholders
through cash dividends and share repurchases, and making select, value-creating
acquisitions while operating at a targeted leverage ratio.
The company expects to provide additional financial information related to the
transaction in connection with its fiscal third quarter 2017 report of financial
results.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500(®) company, is a
leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with
operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is
the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as
Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The
company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded
craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in
premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi,
Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and
The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa
Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.
Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a
commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors
and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big
moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to
become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100
brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented
employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass
raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.
