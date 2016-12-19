Constellation Brands Completes Sale of Canadian Wine Business

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B),

a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has completed the

sale of its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the

largest single-profession pension plan in Canada. The transaction, which

includes Canadian wine brands such as Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin, wineries,

vineyards, offices, facilities, and Wine Rack retail stores, is valued at

approximately C$1.03 billion. The company received cash proceeds, net of

repayment of outstanding debt, of approximately C$765 million, subject to post-

closing adjustments. The sale of the Canadian wine business aligns with the

company's focus on driving higher growth, higher-margin business activities, and

its capital allocation strategy, which includes returning value to shareholders

through cash dividends and share repurchases, and making select, value-creating

acquisitions while operating at a targeted leverage ratio.



The company expects to provide additional financial information related to the

transaction in connection with its fiscal third quarter 2017 report of financial

results.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500(®) company, is a

leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with

operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is

the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as

Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The

company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded

craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in

premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi,

Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and



The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa

Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a

commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors

and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big

moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to

become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100

brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented

employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass

raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.







