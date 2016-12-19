(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CapMan Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2016 at
4.15 p.m. EET
Resolution of Norvestia Oyj's Board on extra dividend distribution
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Norvestia Oyj ("Norvestia") resolved 8
December 2016 on an extra dividend distribution of EUR 3.35 per share on the
condition that all conditions of the Exchange Offer are fulfilled (or their
fulfilment has been waived) and the dividend record date determining the
shareholders who are entitled to the dividend is before the completion trades of
the Exchange Offer. Based on the resolution of the Extraordinary General
Meeting, Norvestia's Board of Directors resolved, as CapMan Plc ("CapMan") has
announced that the conditions of the Exchange Offer are fulfilled, to implement
the resolution of the General Meeting and resolved that the dividend record date
is 21 December 2016. The Extra Dividend payment date is 29 December 2016.
Norvestia's stock exchange release in its entirety is attached as an Appendix to
this stock exchange release.
CAPMAN PLC
Additional information:
Heikki Westerlund, CEO, CapMan Plc, tel. +358 50 559 6580
Appendix: Norvestia Oyj's stock exchange release 19 December 2016
CapMan
CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more
than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting
their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our
customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide
attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding
services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and
tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia
and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible
for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering
includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund
management services. CapMan has 100 professionals and assets under management of
?2.8 billion.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.