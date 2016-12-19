SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - subscription period closed

In reference to public announcements dated 14 December 2016 regarding the

savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN. The subscription period is now closed.



667 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings

amount is NOK 12,546,000 for 2017, which means that 51 per cent of total

employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating.



See public announcements dated 14 and 15 December 2016 to see participation from

the primary insiders.







Trondheim, 19 December 2016







Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:



Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









