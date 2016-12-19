All-Electric Delivery Vehicles to Hit UK Roads Next March

Return loads are one way to be more efficient, but Smith Electric Vehicles new all-electric truck could transform the industry. Learn about the truck here.

(firmenpresse) - In the haulage industry, it is important that we all take steps to go green. Due to the nature of the profession, drivers are on the roads more than your average motorist and, therefore, it is the responsibility of operators to reduce their environmental impact. Return loads are a great way to do this as they make journeys more efficient, but soon there will be an excellent way to cut out even more harmful emissions.



From March of 2017, all-electric delivery vehicles will be available courtesy of Smith Electric Vehicles. These zero-emission trucks could transform the industry and give managers complete peace of mind, knowing that their operation is environmentally friendly. Not just this, but these superb new Smith Newton trucks also harness impressive technologies and have key focuses that will be an upgrade on your current fleet.



Smith Electric Vehicles



Originally founded in North England but now operating from Kansas City, Smith Electric Vehicles have over 70 years experience in producing electric automobiles. This dates back to their infancy as a milk float specialist. They have recently undergone a major transformation and have a brand new strategy for launching all-electric lorries to North America and Europe. A lack of demand and high production line cost had previously put their project on hold, but demand has grown in major cities in recent years and their hangar build strategy has managed to keep production costs down.



The company believe that now is the time for operators to make the switch to electric. Londons Ultra Low Emission Zone by 2020, the pending roll-out of clean air zones and the governments Plug-In Van Grant extension to trucks have all driven demand for green HGVs. They hope to partner with smaller businesses at first, but by proving the quality of their product on this scale, they are confident that they can then convert the bigger names in the industry. This is furthered by the likelihood of legislation that will one day see diesel-powered vehicles banned from the road.





Technologies and Focuses



Smith Electric Vehicles have incorporated refined technology into their new zero-emissions truck that will impress any haulage company. Range has been increased by 20% compared to previous models and the trucks can be used at a wider range of temperatures due to a new battery management system. This sufficient battery life is particularly useful for return loads, where range can sometimes be a concern.



Another USP is the enhanced telemetry system. This monitors every single second on the vehicle and allows a technician to simply plug in and immediately identify what the fault is. Additionally, the driveline is 200kg lighter, driveability is improved and there is more efficiency built-in. It is near-silent in operation, making it ideal for night-time deliveries and delivering in residential areas.



Specification



Here are a few key specifications for the new Smith Newton:



-Range: 30-120 miles (depending on operation)

-Top speed: 50mph

-Charge time: 8 hours

-Motor: 120kw

-Charger: Onboard charge and fully automatic

-Battery: Lithium-ion sealed battery pack



The new Smith Newton will hit the roads in the UK in March 2017. It is important for operators to find ways to be more environmentally-friendly, whether its by always arranging return loads or by investing in this impressive all-electric, zero-emission truck which is packed full of great technology.





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk/return-loads



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching loads and return loads with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 12/19/2016 - 16:26

Language: English

News-ID 513774

Character count: 3795

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease