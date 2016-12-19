Five Trucking Podcasts Every Haulier Should Listen To

Podcasts are a fantastic way to keep you entertained while carrying those return loads back home, and any trucker will get a kick out of these 5.

(firmenpresse) - Every trucker will have moments of boredom stuck in the cab and this is particularly true when delivering and picking up return loads. Modern day radio can be irritating and often plays little music and you dont want to listen to the same albums over and over, so what is the best thing to listen to? I speak to many drivers who have found that podcasts are perfect for long hauls - and there are so many fantastic, funny, educational and thrilling ones to choose from!



There are a handful of podcasts that any haulier will get a real kick out of, so make sure to subscribe to these ones for the next time you are scheduled for return loads.



Trucking Podcast



As the name implies, this entertaining podcast covers everything related to trucking, as well as other topics that the hosts feel that a typical haulier will enjoy. The show has the tagline The Podcast for Truckers, Loggers, Cowboys and Real Blue Collar Men - this sums it up quite nicely and the father-and-son hosts, Buck and Don, know their stuff and have a great dynamic.



Trucker Dump



Trucker Dump offers great insider humour and any haulier will get a chuckle out of the hosts observations about the industry and life of a truck driver. Topics have previously included Stupid Rules that Truckers Tolerate and Coping with Rookie Truckers, whilst he lovingly refers to his wife and co-driver as The Evil Overlord. This is sure to keep you highly amused on those long hauls.



Alice Isnt Dead



Listening to fiction is a great option on a long drive as it keeps you engaged, and you may even find yourself keen to get behind the wheel to see what happens next. Alice Isnt Dead is a new serial fiction podcast about a lorry driver in the States, who searches the country searching for her wife, who she previously thought was dead. This turns into a surreal, macabre and mysterious adventure. The series has been receiving rave reviews so far.



Ask the Trucker





Hosted by a straight-shooting veteran driver who is heavily opinionated on all trucking matters, this show tackles the big and small issues in the industry. The host, Allen Smith, is a big name in the haulage world and is doing his best to make positive change through this podcast. He will tell it like it is, making it a fascinating and entertaining listen that will have you thinking long after youve finished work.



Good Job, Brain!



You may not want to listen to a podcast related to your job, and if this is the case there are thousands of excellent options. One of these is Good Job, Brain! which is a show that teaches you all kinds of trivia and general information. This will not only prevent boredom, but it is also good for your cognitive health by keeping your brain engaged. You can then impress your co-workers, friends and family with your new found knowledge!



These are just 5 podcasts which I highly recommend the next time you are stuck behind the wheel delivering and picking up return loads. Got any other recommendations? Get in touch and let me know.





http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk/return-loads



Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching loads and return loads with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.



