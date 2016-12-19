Go Paper-Free with TruTacs New Document Management System

TruTacs new TruDocument software enables haulage companies to go paperless  something which should be considered by every fleet manager.

(firmenpresse) - For every fleet manager, paperwork is the bane of their existence. Documents create endless clutter that can slow down the entire operation and create stress in the workplace. Physical paperwork has (fortunately) become an antiquated system in many different industries, and the same can now be said about the haulage industry.



This is thanks to the latest software from TruTac, who are responsible for the excellent TruControl system. This industry leading system is entirely web-based, automated and enables transport operators to manage their tachograph analysis and compliance reports. The new software is titled TruDocument, a powerful online document management and storage system. Implementing this software can have numerous benefits for haulage companies, so lets take a closer look at the product.



What TruDocument Does



This clever software allows haulage companies to go completely paperless and manage all of their documents digitally. A fleet manager is able to scan in and store all paperwork related to a drivers working day; this could include digital tachograph printouts with notes that are handwritten, or debrief forms for drivers.



How TruDocument Can Be Used



The software can then be used to enter, edit and monitor this information and compliance documents from a single secure point. Managers can add to and reference driver ID, notes, till rolls, vehicle registrations and attach documents at the touch of a button thanks to the intuitive design. The worry over missing files and lost paperwork is removed entirely as they are stored digitally, and this allows for instant data retrieval and debriefing.



Document retrieval and managing the system is made quick and easy thanks to an advanced filtering function. This function enables managers to filter their results through various options.



Implementing TruDocument can drastically reduce admin time, streamline both current and historical driver records, and it is also compatible with WTD procedures. Not just this, but it can provide a neat and tidy way of managing documents and rid the need to store an enormous amount of paperwork  this is something that any manager in any industry will enjoy hearing, and it has environmental advantages too.





Implementing the System



TruDocument is the latest software to join TruTacs excellent analysis system, which has been re-launched as TruAnalysis. The re-launched product has the same features as TruControl, but it is quicker and more intuitive so that managers always have key resource data at their fingertips. This enables critical decisions and ongoing adjustments to be made with ease. The good news is that TruDocument is available to all current customers, simply by clicking the TruDocument icon in the online portal. Each driver gets 1mb of free data, but more data is available for a fee.



Any fleet manager who does not have TruAnalysis should consider making the investment, as it can streamline the entire operation, help the business to grow and now enable you to manage and store all of your documents digitally. Feel free to get in touch to discuss this product and its advantages in more detail today.





Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry providing services for matching jobs in road transport within the haulage industry.

