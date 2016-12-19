GreenFleets LGV Manufacturer of the Year 2016

GreenFleet magazine has awarded Iveco the LGV Manufacturer of the Year award. Haulage companies should look closely at this companys impressive new vehicle.

(firmenpresse) - GreenFleet magazine has recently held their annual GreenFleet awards at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, where over 250 professionals from the haulage industry came together to celebrate environmental efficiency. Awards were distributed in 20 different categories relating to environmentally friendly services and products, but all eyes were on the coveted Large Goods Manufacturer of the Year. This is an award that all haulage companies should pay close attention to each year - and particularly those looking to invest in their fleet.



The Winner



Taking home the highest honour at this years event was Iveco, who were awarded the prize over fierce competition for their achievements in reducing carbon dioxide emissions whilst increasing fuel economy. This is largely thanks to their excellent New Stralis Natural Power truck, which is powered completely by natural gas. Some people are calling this the greenest truck the world has ever seen - and it certainly is an impressive vehicle.



Why Iveco Claimed the Award



Iveco were the big winners on the night because of the features that they have put in place. The New Stralis Natural Power is the result of a years-long project that looked into harnessing alternative fuels to create a vehicle that reduces emissions and saves on fuel costs, all whilst offering a superb driving performance.



The new model impressed judges due to its suitability for long-distance, low-emissions logistics and also high-volume urban distribution; this makes it a versatile vehicle that most haulage companies can benefit from. Lower fuel consumption is a result of a 12-speed EuroTonic automated gearbox, making the New Stralis NP the first natural gas-powered lorry to feature this.



The model uses an 8.7 litre ultra-clean Iveco Cursor 9 Natural Power engine which is powered by compressed natural gas or liquid gas; this can reduce emissions by a staggering 95% compared to diesel-powered lorries. The huge fuel tank lengthens the range of the liquid natural gas version to an impressive 1,500km, reducing the need for regular fill-ups. This makes it a great choice for long-haul and city operations. In addition to this, it also reduces noise pollution by 3-6 dB when compared to trucks in the same class, and it is 50 to 75% quieter than the Euro VI diesel equivalent.





It is not just the New Stralis NP that earned Iveco the award, as it is only a part of their range of alternative fuel vehicles and overall mission to transform the industry through providing companies with environmentally friendly fleets. Accepting the award at Edgbaston, Iveco UK & ROI Business Director Stuart Webster said:



The New Stralis NP is the culmination of many years of research and development into alternative fuels, and to see the vehicle recognised for its game-changing potential is very rewarding. Were delighted that our hard work to cut CO2 emissions and save on fuel costs has been recognised by GreenFleet, highlighting Ivecos mission to be a partner for sustainable transport.



I recommend that all haulage companies pay close attention to the newly crowned LGV Manufacturer of the Year, Iveco, whose vehicles would be a great investment for environmentally-minded operators.





