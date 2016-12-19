Fit 2 Drive  Making Medical Checks Easier for Truckers

As a truck driver doing delivery work, you need stay fit. But finding time for that regular check-up that the DVLA demands was a problem  until now

(firmenpresse) - Delivery work means spending long hours on the road, far from home and family. This can make it hard to organise a trip to your local GP, who might assign you an appointment at a time and place that doesnt suit your workload. Fit 2 Drive are a company that offer swift, easy-to-organise medicals to truck drivers for a very reasonable price.



HGV Medical



Any physician can conduct your HGV medical examination. But what will they be examining?



Eyesight  eyesight requirements for HGV and delivery work drivers are far more stringent than for a regular driving licence. The vision test includes a visual acuity test for each eye plus a field of vision test.



Neurological Problems  these can have a huge impact on your ability to drive. The doctor conducting your examination will ask about things such as epilepsy, blackouts, memory problems, Parkinson's, previous brain surgery and more.



Mental Health  as a driver, you must be in good mental health. The doctor will ask about any mental illnesses, depression, anger fits etc.



Diabetes  This is another important issue. Suffering from diabetes will not necessarily disqualify you from driving, but you must have it well under control.



Heart conditions  The doctor will give you a thorough check up for any possible heart disorders.



Sleep disorders  falling asleep at the wheel is a major cause of accidents in the UK. The doctor will examine you for any signs of a sleep disorder.



Getting that Medical



We already said that any doctor can give you the medical. Getting it on the NHS is free, but waiting time can stretch into months and in the world of delivery work, time is money. You can go private, but doctors have been known to charge up to £150 or more for what is a simple, 30-minute exam.



Fit 2 Drive  Fast and Economical Solution



Since 2008, Fit 2 Drive Medicals have been providing drivers with medical exams quickly and at a very reasonable price starting from just £55.





At the moment, the company has branches in:

Whalley (Head Office)

Preston

Bolton

Rochdale

Warrington

Heysham

Knaresborough

Newcastle

Harrogate

New locations will be opening in the coming months at Bristol, Swindon and Essex.

Make an Appointment Online



Delivery work will take up a lot of your time. Booking a medical exam at a local doctor can be problematic, as you may be on the road and unable to attend when they can fit you in. At Fit 2 Drive, you can book a medical exam online at a time and location that fits in with your schedule. For more information, you can take a look at their website.





More information:

http://haulageexchange.co.uk/solutions/haulage-companies



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching delivery work with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 12/19/2016 - 17:40

Language: English

News-ID 513803

Character count: 2997

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease