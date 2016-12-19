Universal PR Supports Sector 5 with Market Intelligence Providers

FINRA Approves Change to Sector 5's Stock Ticker Symbol to (OTCQB: SFIV); UPR is working with S&P Capital IQ, Thomson Reuters, and others to resolve these data inaccuracies for Sector 5

(firmenpresse) - HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Universal PR announced today that Data Aggregators were Lagging in Updating Vital Information about Sector 5 on the Top Broker Dealers Trading Platforms utilizing "market intelligence databases," which seems like a contradiction in terms.

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV) is addressing investors' concerns that critical company profile updates are not being reflected on trading platforms and market research sites. Data is centralized at the SEC but data aggregators are not meeting the standards for quality, accuracy, and timeliness that are a necessity in Sector 5's marketplace.

Various trading platforms and market data research providers have outdated and incorrect information about Sector 5. The Company reiterates that the SEC updated its SIC Code to 3571 Electronic Computers in August 2016. "Many of our press releases and other current information was not updating on many trading platforms, creating confusion and concern in the marketplace," said Roger McKeague, Sector 5's CEO. "After pursuing many avenues to solve this issue, Reuters recommended changing our Stock Ticker Symbol. We also felt that a change to SFIV would more uniquely identify Sector 5, especially as we have expanded our relationship with Google which now includes two approved Chromebooks."

About: Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers, is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 ® and other brands. The Company markets its Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets.

For more information, please visit or follow on Facebook () and Twitter ().

About: Universal PR: UPR IS A LEADING COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING AGENCY. Follow on and find further information at

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

Comments on this PressRelease