BMO Asset Management Inc. Announces Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMO AM") today announced the 2016 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)(i). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs or special dividends received by the ETFs.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 29, 2016, will receive the 2016 reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2017.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per unit reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

1 BMO ETFs are administered and managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

S&P® S&P 500® and S&P/TSX Capped Composite are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, and TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. These and other associated trademarks and/or service marks have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. The index underlying the ZEB, ZMT, ZGD, ZCN, ZEO, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, and ZIN BMO ETFs are products S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. The BMO ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by any of its aforementioned trademark owners and the related index providers or their respective affiliates or their third party licensors and these entities make no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units in the BMO ETFs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC.

("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and has been licensed for use.

"Dow Jones® "and Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and has been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones, and their respective affiliates, make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such a product(s).

BNY Mellon, BNY Mellon ADR Index and BNY Mellon DR Index are service marks of The Bank of New York Mellon. These and other associated trademarks and/or services marks have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. for use with certain BMO Asset Management Exchanged Traded Funds ("BMO ETFs"). BNY Mellon provides no advice nor recommendations regarding products based on any index licensed by BNY Mellon, including the BMO ETFs and none of the BMO ETFs are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BNY Mellon, or its respective affiliates, or third partly licensors, and BNY Mellon makes no representations, warrant, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units in the BMO ETFs

Nasdaq®, OMX®, NASDAQ OMX®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index®, are registered trademarks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. The BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO The BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related funds.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

