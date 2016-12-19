FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution for Its Exchange Traded And Us Sectors Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- (TSX: FDY)(TSX: FDY.A)(TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)(TSX: FHC)(TSX: FHF)(TSX: FHM)(TSX: FHQ)(TSX: FHU)(TSX: FSR)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFs") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending December 31, 2016. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.

The cash distributions are payable on January 9, 2017 to Unitholders of record on December 30, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2016. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

