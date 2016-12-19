Logomark Launches 2017 Resolution Revolution Campaign

For 10 Weeks, Leading Promotional Products Supplier Will Empower Consumers to Set Goals and Achieve Them in the New Year

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is pleased to announce its Resolution Revolution campaign, which will run for 10 weeks from November to January and aims to empower customers to set goals and achieve them in 2017.

From "resolving to spend more time in the great outdoors," to "resolving to take the next steps in my career," to "resolving to feed my inner party animal," Logomark will be sharing its favorite resolutions and its products that can support journeys to success. Those who their own resolutions will have the opportunity to win prizes including one of three FitBit Fitness Trackers and a year-long health club membership. The campaign can be tracked on social media using #ResolutionRevolution.

"I'm so proud of Logomark's stellar reputation for providing innovative and quality promotional products," says Logomark CEO Trevor Gnesin. "My hope for the Resolution Revolution campaign is to help people set and achieve their New Year's resolutions while highlighting that Logomark has the products and the people to get them there."

In addition to launching the Resolution Revolution campaign, Logomark is proud to announce its new 2017 catalog. Filled with hundreds of new items, the 2017 catalog will add to and enhance Logomark's diverse product selection.

For more information on Logomark's Resolution Revolution, click . To see the 2017 catalog, click .

: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to- use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .





