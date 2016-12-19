EKS Construction Has Expanded and Now Offer Ground Work Services in Cambridge

EKS Construction, a specialist groundworks contractor that already offers services in a range of towns near to the M11 corridor, has announced that it is now offering ground work services in the university city of Cambridge.

The move into Cambridge means that local people will be able to access a broad range of groundwork services from the company, which are very much in demand today, given the citys numerous building projects and burgeoning population. EKS Construction is currently offering tarmac, concrete, draining, hard standings and foundation services to residents in the area.



Quality Services



EKS Construction has built up significant experience as a groundworks contractor. It has been in operation for over twenty years and, as a result, has worked on an enormous variety of projects. The company claims that all of its work is carried out to the highest standards, as evidenced by the fact that they are approved by Care & Repair, an agency that works to improve the living conditions of elderly and disabled people. So far, the company has helped hundreds of customers get the groundwork services they want across the Cambridgeshire region, thanks to their expertise and range of knowledge. The company gets involved in all manner of home improvement projects, including everything from new patios to complete garden makeovers.



As a responsible company, EKS Construction takes its liabilities seriously by training staff and having public liability cover of £2 million.



What Clients Say



EKS Construction posts customer testimonials on its website at http://www.eks-construction.co.uk . Here, the company is keen to emphasise the fact that it is ready and qualified to carry out installations for disabled and elderly residents. One of the firms disabled customers said that she had known the director of the company, Garry Smith, for many years, and had asked him to help her install a ramp, using money from her Disability Facilities Grant from the Fenland District Council. She was so impressed with his work on the ramp that she asked if he could lay down a patio for her, which he did. Then, several years later, the same customer needed her entire front garden to be dug up so that she could accommodate a driveway for her adapted car. Again she contacted Smith and said she was very pleased indeed with the results.





About EKS Construction



With over twenty years of experience in the industry, EKS Construction now undertakes a wide range of project, both for the disabled, as well as for people looking to improve the drainage and landscaping of their homes. The company provides detailed images on its website of some of the work that it has carried out, including its work on disability ramps, patios and decking, and garden makeovers. The company has an extensive range of specialist equipment and great links with suppliers, meaning no job is too big or too small.



You can read about the services that the firm offers on its website and get in touch with them via landline and mobile.



Contact:

Garry Smith

EKS Construction

Address: 27 Highfield Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8PE, UK

Telephone: 01354 656 501

Email: office(at)eks-construction.co.uk

Website: http://www.eks-construction.co.uk





More information:

http://www.eks-construction.co.uk



