The Midas Letter and Tajiri Resources Corp. Executive Chairman, Dominic O'Sullivan, discuss his re-emergence into Guyana's Gold Exploration Space and Upcoming Corporate Developments

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report, that in keeping up with Company policy relating to notifying stakeholders of positive and relevant media coverage that The Financial Post on December 17th, 2016 published both via podcast and transcript an interview between Tajiri Resources Chairman Dominic O'Sullivan and long time sector analyst Mr. James West (Midas Letter). Topics discussed cover the current drilling at Kaburi, Dom's previous successes in the Country, and Tajiri's future plans.

The audio interview is available for review both at the link below, as well as on the Company's website - a temporary domain with totally updated content for investors to review.

FP Link:

The Company is endeavouring not only to grow its operational portfolio, but to grow its audience and continue to provide shareholders that management takes maintaining comprehensive exposure for Company operations across all Capital Market.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil, President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Follow Tajiri Resources On:

Contacts:



Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil

President, CEO

604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115

604-642-0116 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.tajiricorp.com



PressRelease by

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 17:53

Language: English

News-ID 513821

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tajiri Resources Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease