Hurricane Wind Power Wins 2016 Best Off-Grid Renewable Energy Supplier USA

Hurricane Wind Power won the 2016 Best Off Grid Renewable Energy Product Supplier USA sponsored by Build News Magazine, coming out on top over Nationwide other competitors.

Hurricane Wind Power was named winner of the Best Off Grid Renewable Energy Product Supplier USA beating out other competitors Nationwide to take home top honors. Build News Magazine presented the award to Hurricane Wind Power, when winners were announced Earlier this month.



Potential award recipients were nominated and reviewed by a committee of professionals in the renewable energy and building construction trades in order to be in contention for the, Build News Sustainable Building Awards 2016. Winners were judged based on there merits of examples of work performed and reviewed from the nomination process and feedback based on the quality of work as well as implementation of innovative solutions employed to achieve mission goals.



Rewarding the efforts of the individuals and firms who have helped shape the world of Eco-friendly and Sustainable buildings across the globe. Accomplishments in their chosen discipline within the last year, having an excellent reputation in chosen area for quality of work performed are some of the criteria Build News uses to determine the winners. As such Sustainable Building Awards 2016 are focused on rewarding the efforts of the individuals and firms who have helped shape the world of Eco-friendly and Sustainable buildings across the globe.



Anthony Jones, CEO of Hurricane Wind Power was pleased about the company's performance, saying:



" The company has worked hard over the last couple of years to expand and refine our level of services in the off grid renewable energy community. It is fortunate to have close partners and relationships which have fostered both growth and scope of services in our efforts with wind solar and hydro power installation. It is exiting to see this comprehensive scope of services evolve take shape and benefit our consumers. "



Persons interested in learning more about Hurricane Wind Power and the award can visit the website at http://www.build-news.com/2016-hurricane-wind-power.





http://hurricanewindpower.com



Anthony Jones

http://hurricanewindpower.com

Anthony Jones

(540) 761-7799

