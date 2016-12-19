The Minister of National Revenue waives reporting requirements under Bill C-377

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Canada Revenue Agency

The Government of Canada believes that our labour laws should reflect the important role that unions play in protecting the rights of workers and helping the middle class grow and prosper.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced she has waived reporting requirements for labour organizations and labour trusts, arising from Bill C-377, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (requirements for labour organizations), for fiscal periods starting in 2017.

Bill C-377, which came into force on December 30, 2015, requires labour organizations and labour trusts to file reports with the Minister of National Revenue disclosing, among other things, detailed financial information as well as information on political, lobbying and other non-labour relations activities. Repealing Bill C-377 was identified as a priority in the mandate letter for the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. On January 28, 2016, the government tabled Bill C-4 to repeal the reporting requirements introduced by Bill C-377; Bill C-4 is currently at second reading in the Senate.

Waiving Bill C-377 reporting requirements provides a fair and balanced approach to organized labour by freeing them of additional administrative tasks. While the process to remove these reporting requirements is underway, this waiver ensures that unions and other stakeholders affected by the Bill will not be required to develop and submit detailed tracking of their activities to the Canada Revenue Agency for these fiscal periods.

Quotes

"To avoid imposing an unnecessary burden on labour organizations, the Government of Canada will establish a more fair and balanced approach. Our government acknowledges and appreciates the value that the labour movement brings by advocating for working Canadians."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"The Government of Canada supports fair and balanced labour relations. Repealing Bill C-377 is an important step in fulfilling our promise to restore the balance between unions and employers across this country. We are committed to putting forward legislation that strengthens the relationship between Canadian workers, unions and employers, and repealing the changes made by Bill C-377 is an example of this commitment."

- The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Quick Facts

Stay Connected

Follow us on and .

Contacts:



Chloe Luciani-Girouard

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

613-995-2960



Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-952-9184





More information:

http://www.cra.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Revenue Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 18:03

Language: English

News-ID 513825

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Revenue Agency

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease