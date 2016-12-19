       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Ghislaine Saikaley Appointed Interim Commissioner of Official Languages

ID: 513835
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Ghislaine Saikaley has been appointed as Commissioner of Official Languages in an interim capacity by the Governor in Council.

Mrs. Saikaley is an experienced federal government executive who was previously Assistant Commissioner for the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages (OCOL), Compliance Assurance Branch. Mrs. Saikaley, under the Official Languages Act, can serve a term of up to six months. She will exercise all authority accorded to her position, ensuring normal and continued operations of the Commission's mandate until a new Commissioner is appointed. Mrs. Saikaley's biography can be found on OCOL's website, at .

The selection process for a permanent Commissioner of Official Languages ends on January 9, 2017. For more information, please visit the Governor in Council Appointments website at .

Follow us on and

Contacts:
Or to schedule an interview with the Commissioner
Nelson Kalil, Manager, Public Affairs
Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages
819-420-4714 / Toll-free: 1-877-996-6368
Cellular: 613-324-0999
E-mail:



More information:
http://www.ocol-clo.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

office-of-the-commissioner-of-official-languages,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/19/2016 - 19:30
Language: English
News-ID 513835
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 71

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.962
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 259


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z