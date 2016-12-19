Ghislaine Saikaley Appointed Interim Commissioner of Official Languages

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Ghislaine Saikaley has been appointed as Commissioner of Official Languages in an interim capacity by the Governor in Council.
Mrs. Saikaley is an experienced federal government executive who was previously Assistant Commissioner for the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages (OCOL), Compliance Assurance Branch. Mrs. Saikaley, under the Official Languages Act, can serve a term of up to six months. She will exercise all authority accorded to her position, ensuring normal and continued operations of the Commission's mandate until a new Commissioner is appointed. Mrs. Saikaley's biography can be found on OCOL's website, at .
The selection process for a permanent Commissioner of Official Languages ends on January 9, 2017. For more information, please visit the Governor in Council Appointments website at .
