       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Petrochemicals


DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ID: 513838
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- DMC Global Inc. (formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation) (NASDAQ: BOOM), today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2016, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2016.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC's NobelClad business, the world's largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. For more information, visit the Company's website at: .

Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924



Keywords (optional):

dmc-global-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/19/2016 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 513838
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: DMC Global Inc.
Stadt: BOULDER, CO


Number of hits: 61

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Petrochemicals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.962
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 263


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z