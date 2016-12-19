Dream Global REIT December 2016 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN) today announced its December 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at December 30, 2016.
Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany.
Contacts:
Dream Global REIT
P. Jane Gavan
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-6572
Dream Global REIT
Tamara Lawson
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-6560
