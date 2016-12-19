Nutritional High Launches Its Flagship "FLI" Brand

Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announced that it has completed development of and launched its flagship line of products under the brand name "FLI".

Nutritional High is finalizing the formulations for each of the products, which would then be manufactured by Palo Verde at the Company's Pueblo facility, upon finalizing a product licensing agreement with Palo Verde in accordance with applicable regulations. Below is the staged roll-out of different product lines that the Company expects to introduce:

Liquid Concentrate for Bulk Sales

Initially the FLI line of products will feature the liquid concentrate product, which would be manufactured using Nutritional High's process that employs a mix of mechanical separation, cold ethanol extraction and short path distillation. The versatility of the process allows to vary final product characteristics to fit the requirements of the manufacturer in terms of terpene and cannabinoid profiles. The liquid concentrate will initially be sold in bulk quantities by Palo Verde to other infused product manufacturers.

Consumer-focused Concentrate Products

The subsequent product launch will feature concentrate products that would be sold to licensed retail dispensaries in Colorado. The current infrastructure permits to manufacture extracts to be consumed through vaporizing or "dabbing" such as shatter, gelatin capsules and vape pen cartridges. Nutritional High is excited to unveil the design of its vape pen cartridges, which feature an elegant design with a ceramic oil tank. The Company's management has reviewed many options for the cartridge design to incorporate the consumer feedback and ensure that the product quality is top notch - in line with the quality of oil extract. Consumer focused concentrate products are being introduced subsequent to liquid concentrates in order to ensure that the equipment is property calibrated to for a successful product launch.

Cannabis-Infused Edible Products

After launching concentrate products, Nutritional High will introduce cannabis-infused edible products which would be manufactured on semi-automated basis, which would give Palo Verde the ability to scale the production volumes and shift the changing product characteristics in a timely manner, and without compromising the quality. The management expects to initially introduce three main edible product lines: chocolate truffles, chocolate bars, lollipops, gummies and other innovative chocolate concepts.

Nutritional High also wishes to reaffirm that it continues to pursue a branding strategy in conjunction with Purple Haze Properties in regards to a product line which will use the song titles and bear the likeness of iconic guitarist Jimi Hendrix. The Company expects to provide an update in this regard in due course.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC, NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

