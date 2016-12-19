Commerce Split: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.CommerceSplit.com



