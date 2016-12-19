QuickLogic to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing SoCs, display bridges, FPGAs, and embedded FPGA IP, today announced that Mr. Brian Faith, QuickLogic's President and CEO, and Dr. Sue Cheung, VP of Finance and CAO, are scheduled to present at the Needham & Company Growth Conference in New York on January 10, 2017.

The presentation will address how QuickLogic solutions deliver the highly immersive user experiences which will drive the next generation of smartphone, wearable and IoT applications. The key to enabling these experiences is to provide sophisticated sensor processing functionality while dramatically reducing power consumption. QuickLogic's EOS S3 SoC-based sensor processing platform achieves this objective through a unique combination of patent-pending sensor processing architecture, ultra-low power programmable logic technology, and ecosystem of world-class software algorithm and application companies.

Mr. Faith and Ms. Cheung will also cover the company's recently announced initiative to license its proprietary ultra-low power programmable logic technology under the trade name ArcticPro eFPGA. This embedded FPGA initiative, which will be delivered through a partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, enables other SoC vendors to address rapidly evolving applications and multiple adjacent market opportunities with a single design that can be feature-customized after manufacturing. This initiative is designed to accelerate QuickLogic's market penetration overall and specifically into the IoT market.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Individual one-on-one meetings can be arranged through Needham & Company.

Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Presentation: Tuesday, January 10 at 9:20 a.m., EST.

Webcast URL: (This presentation will be archived for 90 days.)

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

