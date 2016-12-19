       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Prime Dividend Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05442 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 30, 2016 will receive a dividend of $0.05442 per share based on the VWAP of $6.53 payable on January 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.01 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.06.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Distribution Details

Contacts:
Prime Dividend Corp.
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.primedividend.com



Date: 12/19/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
Firma: Prime Dividend Corp.
TORONTO, ONTARIO


