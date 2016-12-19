Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.88 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.77.
Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.financial15.com/
