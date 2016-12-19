Dividend 15 Split Corp.: Declares 153rd Consecutive Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 153rd consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $18.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.71 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.51.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.dividend15.com
