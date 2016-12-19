Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annualized). Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.60 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.75 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
Contacts:
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.lifesplit.com/
