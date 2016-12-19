TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $4.93 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $9.43.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
More information:
http://www.tdbsplit.com/
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: TDb Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
