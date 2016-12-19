       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


North American Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

ID: 513859
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.41 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.66.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443



More information:
http://www.financial15.com



Keywords (optional):

north-american-financial-15-split-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/19/2016 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 513859
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North American Financial 15 Split Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 50

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.962
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 263


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z