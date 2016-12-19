Silver Spruce Receives Positive Geochemical Results and Provides Reconnaissance Field Work Results for Encino De Oro Project

(firmenpresse) - BRIDGEWATER, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SSE)(FRANKFURT: S6Q) is pleased to provide the latest results from its ongoing reconnaissance and sampling program at its recently acquired Encino De Oro project near Chinipas, Chihuahua, in Mexico. The field crew was led by Leonard J. Karr, CPG, and a third party Qualified Person for Silver Spruce.

To date, a total of 42 chip channel and grab samples have been taken from outcrop, subcrop and float over an area of 3 square kilometres at the Encino De Oro project. Assays of these samples range from a less than detectable to as much as 8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (Au), and 77 g/t silver (Ag), with anomalous values of copper (Cu), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb).

Encino De Oro Property Description

The Encino De Oro project contains vein, stockwork and disseminated hosted epithermal gold-silver targets within the upper and lower volcanic sequences.

An initial property examination in October 2016 confirmed that an outcrop of strongly silicified rhyolite tuff contains gold grades of 8 g/t and greater than 5 g/t in two samples covering over 3 m in width. The Company's field reconnaissance team led by Leonard Karr examined this outcrop in November 2016.

This reconnaissance showed mineralization and argillic alteration to be widespread, covering about 3 km2, and being open on all sides. About 90% of the exposed section consists of rhyolitic tuffs that are weakly to moderately argilllized and locally contain quartz stockwork. Rarely weakly to moderately silicified zones were encountered.

Additionally, local anomalies in Ag, As, Cu, Pb, Zn, and Sb, together are suggestive of a large system that warrants additional work.

Qualified Person

Mr. Leonard J. Karr, professional geologist and a Qualified Person, under TSX guidelines, is the author of the Company's NI 43-101 report on the Pino de Plata project, dated 7 July 2015, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata and the Encino De Oro epithermal silver/ base metal/ gold projects located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. Silver Spruce also retains a portfolio of uranium and rare earth element properties in Labrador.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

