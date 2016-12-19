M Split Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable January 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at December 30, 2016.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
