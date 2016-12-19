Ian Hardacre appointed Chief Investment Officer of Empire Life Investments Inc.

(firmenpresse) - KINGSTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Hardacre, MBA, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer. Hardacre also joins the executive leadership team of The Empire Life Insurance Company (TSX: EML.PR.A), the parent company of Empire Life Investments Inc..

Hardacre joined Empire Life Investments Inc. in May 2016 as Senior Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities, bringing with him more than 20 years of portfolio management and leadership experience. Most recently he was head of Canadian equities with a large global asset manager.

"Ian is really looking forward to providing leadership to the team and working closely with our distribution partners," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO. "With Ian's leadership and our team's disciplined approach to value investing, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver the strong investment performance and downside protection our customers expect."

Hardacre will continue to manage the Canadian equity and dividend fund portfolios for the company's guaranteed investment funds (GIF) and mutual funds, and co-manage the Asset Allocation GIF.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. The company manages more than $14.5 billion in assets, and helps Canadians build wealth and protect their financial security.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2016 Empire Life had total assets under management of $15.9 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter (at)EmpireLife or visit for more information.

