Dundee Global Fund Corporation Announces Dividend Payment

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Dundee Global Fund Corporation (the "Corporation") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend on the Dundee Global Resource Class of shares. The dividend of $0.095 per share is payable on December 29, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 19, 2016.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About the Investment Fund Manager

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. ("GCIC") is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Corporation. GCIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A). GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

Date: 12/19/2016 - 21:44
