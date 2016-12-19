Uni-Select Inc.: FinishMaster Canada announces the acquisition of Vancouver Autocolor

(firmenpresse) - BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Vancouver Autocolor Ltd. ("Vancouver Autocolor") by FinishMaster Canada Inc. ("FinishMaster Canada"), a subsidiary of Uni-Select. Founded in 1999, Vancouver Autocolor is an independent distributor of automotive paint finishes from PPG Industries Inc. as well as paint related products and services to customers through three locations in British Columbia.

"We are thrilled to add this experienced team to the Canadian FinishMaster family. They developed and maintained strong partnerships with customers and are well-recognized in their markets." stated Michel Charbonneau, Vice President Sales and Marketing, PBE division, Uni-Select Canada.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Vancouver Autocolor to our growing FinishMaster and Uni-Select family in Canada. This acquisition launches the FinishMaster brand in Western Canada with a solid presence in the Greater Vancouver Area and South Vancouver Island markets," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States. It operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

