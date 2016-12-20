Foldback DC Water Heating Element Release Changes The Face Of OFF Grid Living

Hurricane Wind Power reviews its promise that its Dc Water Heater would change things in the Wind solar hydro power renewable energy and sustainable living space for the better. Further information can be found at http://www.hurricanewindpower.com/dc-water-heating/.

(firmenpresse) - Hurricane Wind Power has reviewed the Wind solar hydro power renewable energy and sustainable living world since it announced the launch of Hurricane Wind Power Double Fold back DC Water Heating Element back in 07/01/2015. Hurricane Wind Power's Dc Water Heater was promised to shake things up and 1 year later, facts are in.



Previously, with even a passing glance, a person would notice single loop water heating elements had been on the market for a long time. The idea of using the same high efficiency technology seen in AC water heating elements as seen in popular home DIY outlets was adapted for DC water heating to accommodate DC off grid wind solar and renewable energy application to heat water more efficiently that what was being offered on the market. .The CEO at Hurricane Wind Power, Anthony Jones, makes a point of saying "things were always going to change when we launched Hurricane Wind Power Double Fold back DC Water Heating Element".



Anthony Jones continues... "Where you'll likely always see competitors doing the same old thing, we wanted to We have shifted the focus to ignoring the ways other competitors have focused on their products and solutions and concentrated on evidence based solutions. .We do this because we believe If everyone just copies the other guy no progress is made and the goal of living a sustainable lifestyle is not going to be met without increasing product efficiencies. Ultimately we knew it was going to be of huge benefit to the customers because The consumer will use less of their energy generated in renewable systems to heat water. . We actually hope others follow suit." While some have to some attempt attempted to copy the technology the original design still hold a foothold in the marketplace that has been untouched due to the flawless operation and efficiency of the product line.



Hurricane Wind Power was established in 3/01/2008. It has been doing business 9 years since 2008 and it has always aimed to the main goal is to create sustainable living solutions for consumers at affordable prices. Ultimately the focus of the business is to make the power grid the alternative.





Currently, the closest thing to Hurricane Wind Power Double Fold back DC Water Heating Element is single loop inefficient dc water heaters with minimal surface area, but Hurricane Wind Power double fold back DC Water Heating Element improved on this by provide more surface area to provide quick recovery and enhanced heating times. This alone was enough to make Hurricane Wind Power's Dc Water Heater more popular with customers in the wind solar hydro power renewable energy and sustainable living space, quickly.



Hurricane Wind Power Double Fold back DC Water Heating Element is now available to buy and review at [Hurricane DC water heating element](http://www.hurricanewindpower.com/12-volt-dc-water-heating-element/). To find out more, the place to visit is http://www.hurricanewindpower.com



For further information about Hurricane Wind Power, this can be discovered at [http://www.hurricanewindpower.com/dc-water-heating...](http://www.hurricanewindpower.com/dc-water-heating/)





http://hurricanewindpower.com



Anthony Jones

http://hurricanewindpower.com

Anthony Jones

(540) 761-7799

