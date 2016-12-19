Energizer Resources Announces Results of 2016 Annual and Special Meeting of Stockholders and the Appointment of Officers

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Energizer Resources Inc. (TSX: EGZ)(OTCQB: ENZR)(WKN: A1CXW3) ("Energizer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 19, 2016.

All of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting were approved. The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointments of the following executive officers:

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources is a mineral exploration and mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar.

Contacts:

Energizer Resources Inc.

Craig Scherba

President and CEO





Energizer Resources Inc.

Brent Nykoliation

SVP, Corporate Development

+1.416.364.4911





More information:

http://www.energizerresources.com



PressRelease by

Energizer Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/19/2016 - 23:12

Language: English

News-ID 513880

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Energizer Resources Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease