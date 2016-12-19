       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Energizer Resources Announces Results of 2016 Annual and Special Meeting of Stockholders and the Appointment of Officers

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Energizer Resources Inc. (TSX: EGZ)(OTCQB: ENZR)(WKN: A1CXW3) ("Energizer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 19, 2016.

All of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting were approved. The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointments of the following executive officers:

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources is a mineral exploration and mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar.

Contacts:
Energizer Resources Inc.
Craig Scherba
President and CEO


Energizer Resources Inc.
Brent Nykoliation
SVP, Corporate Development
+1.416.364.4911



More information:
http://www.energizerresources.com



