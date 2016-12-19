(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Energizer Resources Inc. (TSX: EGZ)(OTCQB: ENZR)(WKN: A1CXW3) ("Energizer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 19, 2016.
All of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting were approved. The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:
Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointments of the following executive officers:
About Energizer Resources
Energizer Resources is a mineral exploration and mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar.
Contacts:
Energizer Resources Inc.
Craig Scherba
President and CEO
Energizer Resources Inc.
Brent Nykoliation
SVP, Corporate Development
+1.416.364.4911
More information:
http://www.energizerresources.com
Date: 12/19/2016 - 23:12
Language: English
News-ID 513880
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Energizer Resources Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 73
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.965
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|184
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.